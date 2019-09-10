What Modern Innovations did is essentially making the whole site with contacts and addresses accessible via WhatsApp which is quite innovative.

What’s up with the directory?

Using Ipapo Business Directory, one is able to search for local businesses, products/ services and rate a business. On the enterprise side, companies can get listed in the directory so that they are ‘searchable’ on the WhatsApp directory.

Enjoying this service is free for both individuals and businesses. And since many Zimbo’s are well acquainted with WhatsApp I hardly think they will struggle to use this service.

How to get started with Ipapo Business Directory

Save have this number: +14155238886

Open WhatsApp

Send this message to that saved number: join suddenly-shallow

The bot (virtual assistant) will ask for a name you’d prefer to be called. Choose any name or nickname you want

The bot will ask what you to do. Select your preferred option

The bot will then ask you to accept its cookie and privacy policy and terms and conditions. You may select “Agree” after you’ve read the policies and terms

Upon agreeing, you will be assigned a user ID which should try to memorize just in case you delete you chats

Now you can do the rest as you interact with the bot

If you didn’t understand the steps I’ve just given you, then watch this video and see how to get started: