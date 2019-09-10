If you are looking for a random graphic designer in Zimbabwe naturally you’d just open your browser and search. But what if you don’t have mobile data to “google”, how do you look for the graphic designer?
What if I told you that there’s a cheaper way of doing that? Indeed there is. A local company called Modern Innovations Marketing has developed directory called Ipapo Business Directory which is accessible on WhatsApp. As WhatsApp bundles are cheaper across all networks, the directory can be accessible by many Zimbabweans. What Modern Innovations did is essentially making the whole site with contacts and addresses accessible via WhatsApp which is quite innovative. Using Ipapo Business Directory, one is able to search for local businesses, products/ services and rate a business. On the enterprise side, companies can get listed in the directory so that they are ‘searchable’ on the WhatsApp directory. Enjoying this service is free for both individuals and businesses. And since many Zimbo’s are well acquainted with WhatsApp I hardly think they will struggle to use this service. If you didn’t understand the steps I’ve just given you, then watch this video and see how to get started: If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
What’s up with the directory?
How to get started with Ipapo Business Directory
