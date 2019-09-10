Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a man hunt for a Honda Fit pirate taxi driver who allegedly raped a passenger in Kingsdale suburb in the city.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the rape case which occurred on August 29 at around midnight.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident saying the suspect was driving an unregistered vehicle.

“We are investigating a case where a female adult from Kingsdale suburb in Bulawayo was allegedly raped by a Honda Fit pirate taxi driver on 29 August,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the complainant boarded a light blue Honda Fit that had no registration plates at around 11PM to ferry her from town to Kingsdale suburb after a day at work.

“The vehicle had five male passengers on board. All male passengers disembarked from the vehicle to their respective destinations and the complainant was left alone with the driver in the vehicle,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said upon reaching Kingsdale suburb, the driver drove to a bushy area where he allegedly raped the complainant and drove away.