Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, and Economic Development will later this month conduct 2020 national budget consultations across the country.

Public hearings are critical in gathering stakeholder input towards crafting of the country’s fiscal policy and decision making regarding allocation of funding for capital projects and key service deliveries.

“The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, and Economic Development will be conducting public hearings on the 2020 national budget from 22-27 September 2019,” Parliament said in a statement.

It invited members of the public, interested groups and organisations to attend the consultation meetings in their numbers and be also free to submit their views in writing to the Clerk of Parliament.

Eleven meetings have been scheduled for the consultations countrywide.

The consultative meetings will be conducted by two teams from the portfolio committee starting September 23. The first team gathering will be at Nyamhunga Hall in Kariba, while on the same day the second team will be at Masvingo Civic Centre.

On the following day meetings will be held at Shamva Council Hall in Mashonaland Central with the second team heading for TMB Hall in Plumtree and the Small City Hall in Bulawayo.

On September 25, the first team will meet Uzumba residents and business community at Mutawatawa Community Hall while the second team will be at Lupane Community Hall in Matabeleland North.

Other meetings are scheduled for September 26 at Gaza Hall, Chipinge, and a local hotel in Victoria Falls for the first team and second team respectively.

The team’s last meetings will be held at the Parliament building Senate Chamber in Harare and at Kwekwe Theatre in Kwekwe on September 27, for both teams respectively.

The national budget for the coming year is usually presented towards the end of the year between end of November and early December.