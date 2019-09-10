Business Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s oldest carpet manufacturer, Van Dyck Floors, has extended its global footprint by launching its latest operation in Zimbabwe. Van Dyck Floors — whose head office is based in KwaZulu-Natal — is owned by PFE International, the holding company of the Zarrebini family.

The company shareholders have more than 40 years of international experience in the manufacturing of carpets, as well as fibre and yarn extrusion.

“We are very excited about this new international initiative, which will see the citizens of Zimbabwe benefiting from the quality-made flooring products of Van Dyck Floors,” said Dr Mehran Zarrebini, chief executive officer of Van Dyck Floors.

“Our dynamic team has already worked hard to establish us as a trusted supplier, securing a number of high-end flooring contracts in a short space of time.

“We look forward to a productive business venture, expanding our footprint within Zimbabwe by offering superior craftsmanship with every project.”

The official opening for the business took place in Harare on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, and was welcomed by the country’s leading contractors, architects and designers.

Although Van Dyck Floors did have a previous foothold in Zimbabwe, the operational challenges proved too much and an alternative working solution was sought. They have subsequently established a new partnership that benefits all parties involved.

The new premises are located in Msasa, Harare.

The firm said it will be able to supply premium tufted carpeting for high-end residential markets as well as needle punch and tufted broadloom and carpet tiles for use in residential, hospitality and commercial applications. The outlet also has an over locking machine, which means the Zimbabwe market will benefit from Van Dyck Floors’ premium range of rugs as well.

“While we will be focusing on niche markets, the long-term plan is for consistent growth in residential and commercial locations,” explained Zarrebini.

“We have always had a good presence in this sector and will continue to supply the existing client base, with more of a focus on refurbishments for private residents.”

Van Dyck Floor’s Zimbabwe operation is being run by Dion Yatras, a Zimbabwe-born chartered accountant with extensive retail experience and strong all round business acumen.

According to Zarrebini, Yatras has a thorough understanding of the local market and his positive relationships with many in the industry have placed Van Dyck Floors in a favourable retail position.