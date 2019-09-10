Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the Spar Bonsa Cancer Fun Walk at Busters Sports Club in Hillside on Saturday.

This year’s edition is under the theme ‘‘Going back to our roots. One step at a time’’.

There are no t-shirts for this year’s walk and participants are urged to wear the previous year’s t-shirts, peak caps and wristbands or to wear any colour which represents cancer awareness.

The 7,6km event will involve running, walking and cycling around the Hillside area starting at the Busters Sports Club.

“The event has grown in leaps and bounds since the first one took place in 2013,” said marketing and public relations officer of the walk, Priscilla Lambert.

The walk is meant to raise funds for patients living with cancer who need money for care and medical treatment.

The event is also part of Bonsa’s corporate social responsibility. There will also be a Zumba session.

Runners will start at 7:30AM, cyclists (7:45AM) and walkers (8AM).

Registration fee is $10 per person.