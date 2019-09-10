Cyber-security researchers at CSIS have discovered a scary new Android malware that they say is designed to silently sign-up unsuspecting users up for online subscription services. Named ‘Joker’ by the CSIS researchers, the malware inserts a spyware and a malicious subscription bot that “silently simulates the interaction with advertisement websites, steals the victim’s SMS messages, the contact list and device info” .

The malware is said to been found in at least 24 Android apps with more than 472,000 installs on Google Play and, is said to have affected users in at least 37 countries. Here’s a list of the apps:

Advocate Wallpaper Age Face Altar Message Antivirus Security – Security Scan Beach Camera Board picture editing Certain Wallpaper Climate SMS Collate Face Scanner Cute Camera Dazzle Wallpaper Declare Message Display Camera Great VPN Humour Camera Ignite Clean Leaf Face Scanner Mini Camera Print Plant scan Rapid Face Scanner Reward Clean Ruddy SMS Soby Camera Spark Wallpaper

Thankfully, though, Google has already been removing these apps even before being notified by CSIS. Android is no stranger to malicious apps, last month we told you to uninstall 85 apps that had malware.

Image credit: Privacyend