Innocent Kurira, Sport Reporter

SOCIAL soccer teams affiliated to the Zifa Bulawayo Province Area Zones will feature in this year’s edition of the Townshend and Butcher Annual Soccer Tournament.

Previously, only teams in the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) took part in the competition but this year teams outside Bafa will have a shot at the silverware.

Leagues under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are Bafa, Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League, Golden Oldies Social League, Wololani Football league Bulawayo Social League and Umguza League.

Bafa will provide more teams in the competition, with each of the other area zones providing two teams. The top two teams on the different log tables will automatically qualify for the competition.

The draw for the tournament will take place on September 19, with actual competition beginning a week later.

Tournament organiser Charles Chunda said: “We are pleased to announce that our sponsors have reaffirmed their partnership with us; which is great. We expect to have yet another great tournament.

“This year we have invited teams that are affiliated to the Bulawayo Area Zones as we aim to add a new dimension to the tournament.”

This year’s tournament marks a 62-year partnership between Bafa and Townshend and Butcher, making it the oldest football tournament in the country. Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints played in this tournament before joining the then Super League.

Townshend and Butcher Sports Shop has stood with Bafa, sponsoring what has become the league’s premier knockout tournament. – @innocentskizoe