Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One title dark horses ZPC Hwange kept pace with the leading pack following a 1-0 victory over Binga Pirates at the weekend.

ZPC Hwange are now third on the table behind Talen Vision and Bulawayo City.

With the title race seemingly heading to the wire, ZPC have managed to stay within touching distance of the leading pack.

Talen Vision coach, Mkhuphali Masuku, believes the title race is wide open with a number of teams still in with a chance.

“It’s not between us and BCC; there are still 10 games to go and a number of teams still have a chance to win it,” said Masuku.

Talen Vision top the log with 43 points, while City are second with 41. City, however, have the advantage of a game in hand.

Bulawayo City defeated Casmyn 3-2 at Luveve at the weekend, with Amakhosi scoring through Canaan Nkomo, Daryl Nyandoro and Physwell Madhazi .

Talen Vision overcame Ajax Hotspurs 2-0, with linkman Brian Muza grabbing a brace and getting his goal tally to eight for the season.

The victory was the 12th for Talen Vision, who remain the only unbeaten team in the league. The move to acquire the services of veteran forward Obadiah Tarumbwa when the window opened, appears to have been their master stroke.

The former Bosso and Chicken Inn man has chipped in with four assists and a goal since joining the club.

Meanwhile, Toronto frustrated CIWU in a goalless draw at Crescent.

It was a good result for Toronto, who have their sights on surviving the chop.

Results

Mosi Rovers 1-2 Main Line, Talen Vision 2-0 Ajax hotspurs, CIWU 0-0 Toronto, Bulawayo City 3-2 Casmyn, ZPC Hwange 1-0 Binga Pirates

Table

P W D L F A GD PTS

Talen Vision 19 12 7 0 28 7 21 43

Bulawayo City 18 12 5 1 36 9 27 41

ZPC Hwange 19 10 6 3 18 8 10 36

CIWU 18 8 6 4 22 14 8 30

Makomo 17 7 6 4 23 14 9 27

Indlovu Iyanyathela 17 6 7 4 18 6 12 25

Bosso 90 18 6 7 5 23 21 2 25

Binga Pirates 17 6 4 7 16 17 -1 22

Main Line 18 5 6 7 20 22 -2 21

Ajax Hotspurs 17 5 4 8 21 25 -4 19

Casmyn 19 4 4 11 14 24 -10 16

Arenel Movers 18 3 7 8 14 26 -12 16

Moto Moto 17 4 4 9 12 24 -12 16

Toronto 19 4 4 11 16 43 -27 16

Mosi Rovers 19 3 3 13 10 31 -21 12

– @innocentskizoe