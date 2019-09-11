Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO province is ready to host the second edition of the National Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival (NASSAF) next week.

NASSAF, an initiative of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, is meant to complement the competency-based curriculum whose focus is on performance outputs. Learners involved range from Early Childhood Development (ECD), primary school, high school, special needs and non-formal education. The series begins nationally at school level progressing to cluster zones, districts and provincial levels at a semi-competitive thrust progressively.

The national event, which will run from September 16 to 20, will feature 2 250 learners drawn from all provinces at White City Stadium and Ikhwezi Training Centre.

Event organisers said the festivities will be officially opened by a high-ranking government official who is yet to be unveiled.

The local organising committee chairman, Bongani Sibanda, said the festival’s main venue will be White City Stadium with other activities being held at Ikhwezi Training Centre and Sizane High School in Pelandaba.

“NASSAF will showcase many skills-based curriculum teaching fields in science, sport and the arts. These include science and technology exhibitions, agriculture and fisheries, timber and metal technology, drawing, cooking, athletics, physical education and mass shows. It will also feature marimba, modelling and modern dancing.

“We’ll begin the week with a breakfast meeting followed by an opening and closing ceremony culminating in the Cultural Night and Cocktail. The venues for particular event programmes will be unveiled once the technical teams have finished the groundwork,” said Sibanda.

He said the festival will be free to all local schools, colleges and the public.

Giyani Moyo, NASSAF spokesperson, said: “Preparations are going well, I can say we are 99 percent through with everything and we’re ready for the day.”

To round up festivities, a community awareness march from four directions towards White City Stadium–Patapata in Mpopoma, West Commonage police station along Nketa Drive through Iminyela, Pelandaba Cemetery past the Joshua Mqabuko residence and St Pius Roman Catholic Church in Njube will be held to give a bit of township tourism to the visiting learners.