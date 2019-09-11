Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ARMED robbers who strike their victims using a hammer are on the loose in Bulawayo with two incidents recorded within two days in different suburbs last week.

The first one occurred in Luveve 5 suburb on Thursday at about 11PM while the other occurred on Saturday in Pelandaba suburb after 10PM.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, yesterday said the armed robbery cases have been reported and are being investigated.

“We have recorded two incidents within two days where three pedestrians were attacked by robbers who used hammers to strike them on their foreheads before getting away with their belongings.

“On Saturday a man from Pelandaba suburb lost $400 to two robbers who assaulted him with a hammer while he was walking on a pathway near the robot-controlled section along Siyepambili Drive and Old Khami Road in Pelandaba suburb,” said Insp Msebele.

She said the second incident occurred on Thursday in Luveve 5 where two men who were walking together were struck on their foreheads using a claw hammer by two unknown assailants.

Asst Insp Msebele said the two victims were walking along a dark street in the suburb and were approached by the two suspects who demanded cash while attacking them with a hammer.

“They struck them with a claw hammer getting away with $9 in cash, 20kg mealie-meal and a ZTE cellphone all valued at $174.

“The victims were treated at Mpilo Central Hospital and discharged.

“The suspects in both incidents have not been accounted for.

“Therefore, we are appealing to members of the public who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said police are yet to establish whether the two incidents were committed by the same gang.

Asst Insp Msebele urged the public to prioritise their safety and avoid behaviour that could expose them to criminals.—@nqotshili