Michael Magoronga in Kwekwe

GOVERNMENT has called on the diaspora and skilled technicians to assist the country in revamping local industries so as to create jobs and curb exportation of labour.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of Igogo Irrigating Scheme in Kwekwe recently, Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Evelyn Ndlovu, said over the years Zimbabwe has produced qualified personnel, which unfortunately is largely benefiting other economies than home. She said the trend could be reversed if Zimbabweans put their heads together and focused on reviving domestic industries.

“As Zimbabweans, let us try by all means to confine ourselves to rebuilding our own economy. Let us urge our children to work locally where possible. We are the ones who can solve the problems that are currently bedevilling us,” she said.

“Let us work towards resuscitating Ziscosteel, for instance, and all those companies. No one is going to come and do it for us. We have the necessary labour and skills. Let us start from there.

“We are the solution to our own problems. Why should graduates think of going to South Africa? Now there are xenophobic attacks, let’s also avoid them by confining ourselves to working towards our economic revival.”

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe has vast investment opportunities that should be grabbed by locals in different economic sectors. She also assured the diaspora community that Government was there to ensure their investments prosper with guarantees of safety.

“You can never hear stories in Zimbabwe that a certain business has been burnt because of that reason (xenophobia). In Zimbabwe you are guaranteed safety both of your property and of yourself,” she said.

“Our President (Mnangagwa) is always calling that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’, and our children are the ones who should start opening their businesses. Invest home before investing abroad.”

Minister Ndlovu hailed the Igogo Irrigation Scheme leadership for giving a piece of land to the youths who are also carrying out their separate project a few metres away from the 84 hectare project.

“I have been told that the youths were given land that they are using for their projects. I think that is the way to go. We should not let our children be idle,” she said.

The irrigation scheme has 32 hectares under wheat, which is expected to be harvested soon before the summer cropping season. A total of 53 farmers operate the scheme as a cooperative and have managed to break barriers and produce the best crop in the district.

“In line with the devolution concept, the competition it brings about is necessary if we are to achieve economic turnaround. There is now competition in line with each province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is very healthy,” said Minister Ndlovu.