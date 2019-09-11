Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

AFTER starving local fans of shows, musician Jah Prayzah, who is fresh from a One Africa Music Festival performance in New York, has scheduled a series of shows across the country with Zvishavane and Kwekwe lined up for this weekend.

Already, the lanky artiste and his Third Generation Band have performed in Harare and Watsomba where they gave scintillating performances.

Equally good acts are expected this weekend when Jah takes his act to Zvishavane at the YaFM Radio Park tomorrow.

On Saturday, he will be in Kwekwe for the official opening of Autoworx Bosch Garage which is reopening under new management.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said fans should come in their numbers to witness new acts from the musician who rarely disappoints.

“We’re ready for the Zvishavane and Kwekwe shows. It’s been a while since we performed in the Midlands so we’re looking forward to the weekend and the whole camp is excited.

“All our previous events have been memorable and these ones will be no different,” he said.

He said they will be joined on stage by Mbeu for both shows.

Mushapaidze, who is nominated for the African Entertainment Awards USA in the Best African Artiste Managers category, said the sabbatical gave the band time to rest and also come up with new acts.

“We’re now better than before after this sabbatical that allowed us ample time to fine-tune our performances.

“Obviously, we have new tricks in the bag and we urge our fans to come in numbers.”

After the Midlands shows, Jah Prayzah will perform at the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s birthday bash in Harare on September 27.

“Thereafter, they will head to Karoi and Mutare. On November 8, they will be in Beitbridge where they are billed to perform at Pagomba Café.

Mushapaidze said it is their hope to perform in Bulawayo on November 9.

“We’re still trying to secure a venue for our Bulawayo show which we hope to stage on November 9.

“This will be our last local performance as we’ll be preparing for our One Africa Music Festival performance in Dubai on November 15.”