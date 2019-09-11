Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football legend, Madinda Ndlovu, is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Botswana private hospital after collapsing due to a suspected stroke while conducting a training session at his Gaborone United club on Saturday.

The legendary Bosso winger is, however, said to be responding well to treatment and can now make some movements.

“He is responding well to treatment. The doctors have done a wonderful job to reduce the danger.

“He is slowly getting to a normal condition where he can now move his lips, although not yet able to speak, but it’s a tremendous improvement,” said Gaborone United chairperson Boitumelo Nsunge yesterday.

When news of the stroke broke out on Saturday, family members led by elder brother Marko Dube and Peter Ndlovu rushed to Gaborone and are still by their brother’s side.

Hospital visits have been restricted to close family members and the Gaborone United executive committee.

“The club understands that supporters have been coming in large numbers to check on coach Madinda Ndlovu in hospital.

“The doctors have asked that we minimise the visits so that the coach gets enough time to rest.

“Visiting times will be restricted to family members and executive committee.

“The coach is stable and we will give regular updates on the health of our beloved coach,” wrote Gaborone United on their official Facebook timeline on Monday.

Ndlovu joined the ambitious Botswana outfit last month after cutting short his stay at Highlanders, with still one year of his contract remaining.