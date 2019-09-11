After push and shove, Ugandan police have granted celebrated musician Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone permission to stage music shows around the country.

Some time in July, the Badilisha hitmaker was scheduled to stage shows in the Western part of Masaka, but the same were halted after the singer announced he’d joined active politics.

The cancellation of the shows came just a week after Chameleone, who is very popular in Kenya, joined the Democratic Party and declared his intention to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayoral city in the country’s General Election set for 2021.

Chameleone also currently serves as DP chief mobilizer and critics suggest President Yoweri Museveni’s regime was concerned the singer would use such shows as to preach politics to the masses.

But Police have now explained they have no intentions of blocking the singer’s music shows as a person, but instead wanted the organisers to follow the set guidelines.

“Chameleone and his managers had not followed the set guidelines like telling us about the agreement they have with the organisers and the number of people expected at the shows. Since everything has been fulfilled, he’s free to sing now,” Paul Kangave, Masaka police spokesperson explained.

Besides Chameleone, police in the country have also cancelled a number of music shows planned by opposition politician and singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.