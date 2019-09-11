Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

NEWLY-elected Zanu-PF Mangwe legislator, Cde Hlalani Mguni, says her work is already cut out for her as she will be completing projects that were left by her late husband, Cde Obedingwa Mguni.

Cde Hlalani Mguni was elected on Saturday as Zanu-PF retained the seat following the death of its deputy chief whip.

Cde Mguni died in June after a short illness and his widow was elected the new MP.

Cde Hlalani Mguni said she was humbled by the trust bestowed on her by the people.

She said she will push for the betterment of the community as her late husband had done.

“It means a lot, I want to thank my party Zanu-PF for trusting me with this responsibility. I will push my late husband’s projects as he clearly had the community’s interest at heart. I used to accompany him as he conducted his constituency work so I believe my work is already cut out for me. He passed on before completing some of his projects. So I will just be implementing those projects that in consultation with the community,” she said.

Cde Hlalani Mguni said she will be paying school fees for vulnerable community members; continue with the running Madlala Soccer Tournament and other craft work competitions for women.

She said she will continue running poultry projects to empower women so that they understand the value of generating their income.

Cde Hlalani Mguni said she will also conduct community awareness projects so that villagers have an appreciation on how they can benefit from Government projects.

“Apart from these projects in Parliament I will push for programmes that will uplift our people. We have a water problem therefore I will advocate that Government drills boreholes in each ward as per Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s promise during the election campaign. We have bridges, irrigation schemes that need fixing. As Government implements devolution of power, we want to ensure that people in Mangwe constituency benefit from resources in the constituency,” she said.—@nqotshili