Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

REIGNING Miss World Zimbabwe UK, Amanda Nkomo, is set to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Global International beauty pageant taking place at the Montego Bay Convention in Jamaica on September 28.

Her trip will be sponsored by the Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase (ZFS) trade show with the event set to be streamed live.

The award-winning UK-based model and public speaker, who recently held a Girls Talk in Bulawayo under her Ngcono Mbowane Foundation, said she was excited to be representing Zimbabwe in Jamaica.

“I’m super excited and grateful to Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase who’re sponsoring my trip to Jamaica. I’d like to say a massive thank you to them for believing in me,” said Nkomo.

Chiedza Ziyambe, founder of ZFS and Miss World Zimbabwe UK pageant director, said they were proud of Nkomo and wished her well at the global contest.

“This is a testament to her hard work and perseverance. She has remained resolute in pursuit of her goals and her journey so far has been remarkable. We’re looking forward to watching her represent her home country on an international stage and we’re rooting for her to win,” said Ziyambe.

At the pageant, whose motto is: “Uniting the world through beauty and tourism”, Nkomo will compete with close to 30 beauties.

ZFS is a trade show that brings together designers and creatives within the United Kingdom and around the world to celebrate African designers and African fashion. Nkomo’s other sponsors include the founder of Sandylou Bridal Wear – Sandra Chinogurei who has designed a dress dedicated for the pageant, Loz Boutique who provided swimwear and Meticulous 1 on 1 hair founder, Ella May, who will style her hair for the competition. – @waynecas