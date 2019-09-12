Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED States of America-based Highlanders benefactor, Ilan Elkaim, has bought into the crowdfunding initiative by radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda for the financially troubled fading Bulawayo giants and is among the 19 people that have so far donated to the fund.

By mid-morning yesterday, the donated amount stood at US$714 against a target of US$6 138.

Elkaim, a staunch Manchester United fan, is a well-known Bosso benefactor who has assisted a number of former Highlanders players move to the United States of America on scholarships.

Sibanda, who has in the past successfully spearheaded a number of online humanitarian crowdfunding initiatives, said the funds they will raise for Highlanders will assist the club purchase fuel when travelling for away games, food and camping for home matches.

As part of austerity measures, Highlanders have not been camping for home matches, but that has done little to alleviate their problems as camping expenses for away matches have risen sharply, with sources saying their next away match against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday will gobble up to $50 000 in camping expenses alone.

This is before the team pays winning bonuses of about $12 000 in addition to fuel costs.

“We have spoken, complained and ranted seeing our beloved club declining. Pointing fingers and the blame game has always been the order of the day and we can’t continue this way,” said Sibanda.

He said Bosso defines its supporters.

When they win, they beam with pride and when they lose, it pierces supporters’ hearts.

Sibanda said the club was struggling to raise resources to fulfil scheduled fixtures and supporters can’t allow such a sentimental and definitive institution to fold.