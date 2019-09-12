– The new Kangoo will be sporting Renault’s new brand identity, with its original front end, modernised dashboard and extensive perceived-quality improvements inside and out.

– New Renault Kangoo comes with a petrol engine, including Energy TCe 106, leading the field in fuel economy for this vehicle segment.

– New Kangoo also gets advanced equipment, with EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and a new radio range with Bluetooth® and USB capability.

Renault Kangoo, the benchmark in leisure activity vehicles, with sales topping almost 900 000 units in Europe since its launch in 1998, gets a major upgrade. The new front panel boasts Renault’s new brand identity, with a larger, verticalised badge.

The styling is more assertive and attractive, truer to the vehicle’s modern outlook and inherent reliability.

Special bumpers create a more pronounced differentiation between passenger and LCV models.

The radiator grille on the passenger model features a finish in gloss black and chrome, there are black headlamp inserts (on some versions), and the wing mirrors and rear lamp units have been redesigned.

Renault Kangoo is now available in a choice of eight body colours, including a new Mineral White opaque finish, and Cassiopeia Grey and Silver Grey in metallic paint.

On the inside, the central console has been redesigned, with a smart gloss-black unit combining the air conditioning and radio controls (depending on version and equipment). The steering wheel, brought in from Renault’s C-range models, is identical to that on Scénic (for new petrol- and diesel-engined versions). The Celcius upholstery featured on the top-end models of the previous-generation Kangoo is now standard on mid-range versions.

A new version

TheE1 version primarily addresses professionals. Exterior styling features wing mirrors and front and rear bumpers in grainy black, for robustness, to minimise repair costs, and to facilitate the application of special colour schemes demanded by companies, by avoiding painted plastic parts. Along similar considerations, certain interior parts, such as the central armrest, are also in black plastic. The upholstery is in black throughout, for durability. These adaptations to the baseline Zen version lend added robustness for business usage.

Number-one for fuel economy

Like its predecessor, New Kangoo excels in fuel economy. It is powered by a powerful yet economic engine: Energy TCe106 (180 g CO2/km).

Lower fuel consumption also means lower running costs, lower company-car tax and lower TCO, all of which adds up to making Kangoo a highly attractive solution for company fleets, local authorities and government administrations.

Constant improvements in perceived quality

Kangoo address family and business users looking for high perceived quality and irreproachable reliability. They are based on the proven Scénic chassis, which ensures superb comfort and robustness.

Development work on New Kangoo put a strong emphasis on perceived quality. This involved close scrutiny of many points such as weld finish, panel crimp quality around door openings (radius, regularity), neat body mastic application, and acoustics (soundproofing, aerodynamic profile, engines).

Acoustic performance, a frequent shortcoming on earlier models of leisure activity vehicles in general, has seen steady improvements over the last 15 years. To achieve substantial improvements in Kangoo’s passenger compartment acoustics, Renault engineers paid special attention to soundproofing, with the application of additional padding. In addition, the new design brings an improved aerodynamic profile, and the new engines minimise spurious noise.

New equipment

New Kangoo gets a full suite of modern, upmarket comfort and safety technologies.

In-car-entertainment is also upgraded with a radio with USB connector and Bluetooth, as well as AUX input.

Renault’s new leisure activity vehicles introduce further innovations and features fully in keeping with their family car vocation, such as the fold-down front seat that frees up additional loading space to give a loading length of up to 2.50 m on Kangoo.