Cape Town — Idols South Africa season 12 runner-up Thami Shobede, known to his fans as Thami, has died.

Shobede died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria, his record label Gallo Records confirmed.

General manager, Robert Cowling, has said that “Gallo Records Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artists Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly known as Thami.”

According to the Sowetan, Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing when performing on stage at the weekend.

His rise to fame began in 2016 when he was participated in the South African Idols competition where he emerged the runner up to Noma Khumalo and went on to work on his solo music career.

His songs, Sthandwa which he dedicated to his fans for their support – Angsajoli and Night and Day were a hit.

His album Never Lost also featured at number one on iTunes.

Many fans have shared their condolences on social media.

@RendiPhanuels – It was a beautiful day until i learn about Thami’s passing. I’m in shock, can someone please say it’s a lie 💔😥#RIPThamiShobede

@TbixSa – We continue to lose young and bright minds. Rest in Power Thami and Gontlafetse…. A shock to all us ☹️

@Boity_mbhele – Death be not proud 😭😪😪 Thami bathong

@lorakhumz – RIP Thami Shobede, what a talent we have lost 💔💔

@nkomba_a – Tenacity, vibrance and humility…. Rest in peace Thami #RipThami