Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

TARIRO neGitare, Lee McHoney, Mimmi Tarukwana and Novuyo Seagirl will headline the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo’s Women, Wine and Words (WWW) show on September 28.

They will be joined by Masa Caroleen, Donna D and Afro Queens at the event taking place at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The Women, Wine and Words has become a premier attraction at the festival.

The show is a mix of music and poetry held while the audience sips on wine.

This list of performers has been carefully selected as all the artistes are strong performers. Guitarist and singer, Tariro neGitare, who performed at the debut WWW, has been called back most likely, by public demand.

Vocalist, Lee McHoney, who recently launched an album and has been making waves in the music industry, will be performing at the event for the first time.

Masa Caroleen, an afro-jazz artiste who performed and left revellers in awe at last year’s fete, will be making a return this year.

Last year, the Women, Wine and Words had performances from Mama Bass, Edith WeUtonga, Massa, Vera, Prudence Mabhena, Miss Vee, Nia Batsirai Chigama and Thando. They made a good impression and there was an increase in male attendance.

Festival organisers said they set aside September 28 as a day to celebrate women’s creativity, participation and amplify their voices.

On the day, there will be Vagina Monologues, Women Dialogue and public reading of literature by women. There will also be a dialogue which will focus on women’s struggles in society led by WWW with an admission fee of RTGS$20 set to be charged. – @waynecas