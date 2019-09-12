Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A TWO-MEMBER Fifa delegation is in the country at the invitation of Zifa which sought assistance in liquidating it’s legacy debt that stands at slightly over $8 million.

The two officials, Solomon Mudege and David Fani, have already held meetings with some of the creditors, who ironically, include the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), which is owed $110 000 dating back to 2015.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) the SRC board and management met with a Fifa delegation comprising Mudege and Fani in the company of Zifa president Felton Kamambo and chief executive officer (Joseph Mamutse). The delegation is on a mission to assist Zifa deal with its legacy debt through engaging key stakeholders and creditors,” said SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho.

The duo, which is set to leave the country today, came after the world football governing body snubbed a call by the SRC to have the Zifa executive committee removed and replaced by a normalisation committee in terms of Article (8) (2) of the General Provisions of the Fifa Statutes.

Gerald Mlotshwa, the SRC chairman, in a press statement last month, said although they had the authority to remove part, or the entire Zifa leadership from office, they were asking the world football governing body to provide the intervention.

“The SRC has, of today, this 15th August 2019, written to the secretary-general of Fifa requesting that Fifa invoke Article (8) (2) of the General Provisions of the Fifa Statutes to remove from office the entire Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) board and to replace it with a normalisation committee.

“The SRC has reserved its right, in terms of the same correspondence, to act in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act and suspend the entire board itself,” Mlotshwa wrote to Fifa.

Article (8) (2) of the General Provisions of the Fifa Statutes empower the world football governing body to act and remove national football controlling bodies and replace them with normalisation committees.

“Executive bodies of member associations may, under exceptional circumstances, be removed from office by the (Fifa) Council in consultation with the relevant confederation and replaced by a normalisation committee for a specific period of time,” the provision reads.