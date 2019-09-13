Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African police have launched a manhunt for 13 Zimbabweans who escaped from a prison in Polokwane on Friday night.

The gang was reportedly awaiting trial and detained at Seshego police holding cells in the Limpopo provincial capital.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said intensive investigations into the matter were underway.

“Preliminary police investigations indicate that these awaiting trial prisoners escaped during a routine cell visit at about 21:30.

“A Dedicated Task Team led by the SAPS Seshego Cluster Commander, Major General Sam Mokgonyana, comprising detectives, the Crime Intelligence and the Crime Prevention members has been established to search for these prisoners,” he said.

Col Ngoepe said the suspects were arrested for robberies and violating the Immigration Act.

He said among the suspects were Jeffrey Sekunda (40), Alex Chinengo (26), Usher Hamadanisa (27), Edmore Madzudzu (34), Concelia Musengeni (35), Jeffrey Duvenegwa (37), Tinashe Moyo (24), Elvis Charo (26), Ida Jana (20), Cosia Mabena (19), Ludwick Dube (19), Luckson Manyangadzi (31) And Mishack Brian (19).

He said they were appealing to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

“They are advised though not to approach or try to arrest them but instead, to contact Colonel Simon Mogale on +2771 479 2329 or the crime stop number +27860010111 or the nearest police station.

“The circumstances around this incident are a subject of the ongoing police internal and criminal investigations,” said Col Ngoepe.

Last year five Zimbabweans were re-arrested in Polokwane and Gauteng after escaping from a prison in Lephalale.