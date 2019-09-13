The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of AFRIMA have announced that the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards themed ‘Feel Africa’ will be hosted in Lagos State, Nigeria in association with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria from November 20 to 23, 2019.

In partnership with the African Union, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music property that celebrates Africa, recognizes and rewards the work and talents of a myriad of African artists across generations. AFRIMA is committed to the stimulation of conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potentials of the cultural and creative economy for real enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion and continental integration as well as sustainable economic growth and development in Africa by lending its voice to promotion of education and campaign against extreme poverty and preventable diseases.

‘Feel Africa’, is an initiative aimed at showcasing the African essence through its music and culture and inviting everyone to share in the experience of African unity, African passion, and African creativity. The theme takes inspiration from AFRIMA’s mission to change negative perspectives of Africa by promoting the cultural uniqueness of Africa as a means to counter issues hindering the unity, peaceful co-existence and economic growth of the continent.

Lagos State, rated as the largest music, entertainment and commercial hub in Western Africa and also renowned for its bubbly and hip lifestyle has hosted previous editions of AFRIMA from 2014 to 2017 with the support of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria. The support of the Government of Lagos State as AFRIMA Official Host City in 2016 and 2017 also fostered the smooth execution of the various AFRIMA events and facilitated the seamless engagement of corporate sponsorship/partnership at various facets of event planning and execution.

In her statement, Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Angela Martins says, “Nigeria playing host to the 6th AFRIMA is indicative of the beneficial relationship the country has developed with the AU & AFRIMA as we use this continental awards platform to strengthen Africa’s culture industries while also promoting the cultural identity and integration of Africans. We are also appreciative of Lagos State Government for hosting 4 previous successful editions of the annual awards programs of events. We are confident that hosting AFRIMA in Lagos state, Nigeria will in no small measure constitute significant achievements for the promotion of African Union’s cultural objectives through the AFRIMA platform”

Meanwhile, fans, followers and lovers of African music artistes have started visiting the AFRIMA online voting platform www.afrima.org that opened on Sunday, September 1 to cast votes for their favorite 6th AFRIMA Nominees. This voting process, which closes on November 22, will determine eventual winners in the 36 AFRIMA awards categories to be recognized at the main awards ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 23.

Also expressing high anticipation for the 6th awards ceremony, Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Adenrele Niyi comments, “The 6th AFRIMA finds home in Nigeria for the 2019 awards ceremony and we could not be more excited for this edition. We are coming out of a super successful 2018 edition in Ghana -the 5th AFRIMA was a milestone year for us. These are interesting times for African music as more of our creatives are defying the imaginary limitations of cultural diversity to collaborate and create magical music. Many of these works would be showcased at the awards events such as the AFRIMA Music Village concert and the Main Awards Ceremony.

Needless to say, the accomplishments of African music are far-reaching beyond the continent and we intend to create a 6th AFRIMA showpiece inspired by Afro-modernism. it is shaping up to be the best event Africa has ever seen”, Niyi added.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you.

Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 6th edition of AFRIMA will continue in the tradition of a four-day fiesta of music, glamour, Afrocentricism, and entertainment which will be experienced in the city of Lagos. Commencing with the Welcome Soiree on Wednesday, November 20, followed by AFRIMA Music Village on Thursday, November 21 by 6.00 p.m. prompt; Africa Music Business Summit on Friday, November 22 from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.; and the live AFRIMA main awards on Saturday, November 23 at 7.30 p.m. preceded by the live Red Carpet at 4.30 p.m.

The AFRIMA Music Village, Red carpet, and main awards events will be broadcast live to over 84 countries around the world including live streaming on the AFRIMA website and other online partner platforms.

All Africa Music Awards is the biggest music event on the continent. It offers benefits that would help in raising the continental and international profile of the host city, including an opportunity to tap into the millions of participants and followers of the growing African music.