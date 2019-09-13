Chronicle Reporter

Former President Cde Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be advised, his family has confirmed.

In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network on Friday morning, family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe said the family had resolved that the liberation icon’s body be interred in the national shrine.

“The family and traditional leaders have pronounced that he will be buried at the National Heroes Acre,” said Mr Mugabe.

He dismissed as absolute nonsense reports that President Mnangagwa tried to bribe traditional chiefs from Zvimba to have Cde Mugabe buried at the National Heroes Acre.

