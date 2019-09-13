Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL fans in Bulawayo will have to wait another week to watch the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup final after the association tentatively set next weekend as the date for the final.

Bulawayo City will tussle with Biya and Friends in the final at either White City Stadium or Luveve Stadium.

City beat FMSA 3-2 on penalties at Barbourfields outside grounds after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time, while Biya and Friends edged Khami 1-0 at Luveve Youth Centre to book a date in the final.

“Initially, the final was scheduled for this weekend. However, there have been a few hitches, remember we want to make the final a big event so we are still making arrangements to make the day as big as possible,” said Zifa Bulawayo Province acting chairman, Allan Mpofu.

A total of 32 teams from Division Two and Division Three participated in the early stages of the inaugural competition.

Winners of the competition will walk away with $4 500 while the runners-up will bag $2 000.

Losing semi-finalists will get $1 000. – @innocentskizoe