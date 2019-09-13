Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR years after leaving Zimbabwe, utility player Bruce Kangwa will face his countrymen Triangle United when Azam FC of Tanzania host them at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday.

The two sides face off in the first-leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round qualifier.

Triangle, in their maiden continental appearance, secured passage to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Rukinzo of Burundi 5-0 in the first-leg played at Barbourfields Stadium and drawing 0-0 in Bujumbura.

The Sugar Boys will be hoping to secure a positive result at Chamazi Stadium, a venue Kangwa described as a ‘‘lion’s den’’.

Azam have never lost a Caf competition game at their home ground. They secured a ticket to the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup after overturning a first leg 1-0 away defeat to Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia to prevail 3-1 at home.

In 2017, Azam beat Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland 1-0 at home, and in 2016 they beat South Africa’s Bidvest Wits 4-3 and continental powerhouses Esperance of Tunisia 2-1. Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique fell 1-0 in 2014.

The last team to pick a point against Azam at their home ground in a continental assignment was AS Forces Armées Royales de Rabat (FAR Rabat) of Morocco following a 0-0 draw in 2013.

Kangwa said Triangle should expect a tough game and they are ready for the Lowveld side.

“It’s nice to face my home boys, but this is a different ball game. This is my fourth season at Azam and I must say the desire to win drives the guys. I know over the years football has changed, Triangle have beefed up their side with new faces, but we are prepared for anything,” said Kangwa.

“Remember, Caf games are more like your cup finals where you know that once you have the edge in the first-leg, things then flow smoothly,” said Kangwa.

Besides Kangwa, Azam are also home to former FC Platinum striker, Donald Ngoma, who is in his second season at the club after joining them from Young Africans. – @ZililoR