Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A 45-year-old man from Gokwe South has been sentenced to 20 years for raping his 13-year-old daughter twice and in one incident in front of his four-year-old son.

The accused (name withheld to protect the identity of the girl) appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa, sitting at Gokwe Magistrate’s court facing two counts of rape.

The man from Koke Village under Chief Mkoka was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced him 20 years in prison before suspending five years on condition of good behaviour.

For the State, prosecutor Mr Michael Ndoro told the court that on the first count and in April at around 5PM, the complainant was in the bush fetching firewood when the accused came from behind her and tripped her resulting in her failing down.

He said the accused went on to forcibly remove her panties and raped the complainant.

“The accused went back home and left the complainant in the bush. The complainant followed home and told her mother who did not take her seriously,” said Mr Ndoro.

On the second count, Mr Ndoro told the court, the accused person took advantage of his wife’s absence before raping the complainant while his 4-year-old son watched helplessly.

He said on July 14 at around 4:30PM, the accused person went to the kitchen where the complainant who was in company of her young brother was sweeping the floor.

“The accused proceeded to the kitchen where the complainant was doing her household chores while her younger brother was seated. The accused grabbed the complainant by the waist and pushed her to the ground.

“While the complainant was lying down, the accused forcefully removed her panties and raped her once. All happened while the 4- year -old boy watched helplessly,” said Mr Ndoro

Mr Ndoro said the complainant again told her mother about her ordeal before the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of her father.