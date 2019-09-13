Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

NORMAN Mapeza says the need for rest, after five demanding years in the trenches at FC Platinum, finally forced him to end his very successful marriage with the Zvishavane miners.

The Zimbabwe champions announced, through a statement released by club president George Mawere, that the two parties had parted company.

Lizwe Sweswe will take charge of FC Platinum, on an interim basis, until a substantive coach has been appointed.

Reports suggest FC Platinum could once again try to lure former Warriors coach, Callisto Pasuwa, who is now in charge of Big Bullets in Malawi.

Mapeza told our Harare Bureau he will take a rest, until the end of the year, and will only consider offers from January.

The 47-year-old coach dismissed speculation he had been forced out of the job or had quit because of serious differences with the club’s leaders.

“Of course, there will be speculation but I can tell you that I just needed a rest and, after meeting with the club president Mr George Mawere, we agreed that was in my best interest,’’ said Mapeza.

“I have been working non-stop for five years now at the same club, it’s not easy, but I have nothing against FC Platinum or anyone at the club and we won together and lost together as a team.

“My record there speaks for itself but I am the only one who knows my body and when it requires rest and that’s what I will do and see what happens in January.’’

Interestingly, January could also be the month Zifa appoint a substantive Warriors coach after the expiry of the mandate given to caretaker gaffer, Joey Antipas.

Zifa tried to get Mapeza, before appointing Antipas, but the parties couldn’t seal a deal after the coach demanded he first be paid what he is owed for his previous service as Warriors gaffer.

Mapeza delivered two back-to-back league titles at FC Platinum, becoming the first coach to win the domestic title while in charge of a club outside Harare and Bulawayo in more than 50 years.

He also guided the team to their first appearance in the Champions League group stages and leaves his team top of the league championship.

“FC Platinum Club wishes to announce the departure of head coach, Norman Mapeza, from the team through a mutual separation agreement,’’ Mawere announced in a statement.

“Norman has been with the team for the past five years and the Club would like to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the achievement of the Club objectives.

“During his tenure, the Club made history by winning back-to-back League titles and reaching the group stages of the prestigious Caf Champions League.

“The Club presidium, fans, executive, management, entire technical and playing staff wish him well in his future endeavours. In the interim, Lizwe Sweswe will be the acting Head Coach.’’

Mapeza’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, said his client had left with a clear conscience.

“He is taking a break from the game for now. Remember, he has been there for the past five years continuously and the last two years, in particular, have been draining,’’ said Mahachi.

“He worked non-stop in both the league and the Champions League campaign and it’s taxing for any coach.

“The man needs the break if you look at it from that angle. That is what he wants. He achieved what he achieved with the club during his tenure.”