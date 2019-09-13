Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors’ skipper, Benjan Mwaruwari, scored a leveller as Manchester City X1 drew 2-2 against the Premier League Legends in a Vincent Kompany testimonial match played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kompany, a former Manchester City skipper, is now a player coach at his hometown club Anderlercht in Belgium. He didn’t play in his testimonial match due to a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Anderlecht in August.

According to a BBC match report, Martin Petrov put City ahead from an acute angle, but Robbie Keane equalised for the Premier League Legends before Robin van Persie fired the Premier League side ahead from long range only for Mwaruwari’s header to give City the equaliser.

“Mwaruwari, who no longer spots dreadlocks, performed his trademark celebration after the header. The money raised from the friendly will go towards Tackle4MCR, a charity Kompany set up with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to help with homelessness in the city,” wrote BBC.

There was also an announcement by City that they had commissioned a sculpture of Kompany to be built outside the Etihad, while a road within the club’s training ground has been renamed Vincent Kompany Crescent.

Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Ashley Cole were some of the stars that featured in the match.

The testimonial match was watched by 51 000 spectators.