Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

PLUMTREE artistes R.S and Tsibi’s music video with South Africa’s renowned actor GP MaOrange has been nominated for the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

The Faka Lento music video was produced by Jaison Makara and shot at The Vista in Bulawayo last year. It is up against Mzekezeke f/t Siya Shezi’s Nayi Lento, Prince Kaybee f/t Indlovukazi’s Supta, Afro Brothers’ Gugulethu and Cassper Nyovest’ Gets Getsa 2.

The awards that celebrate Kwaito, house and Gqom musicians, producers and dancers will take place at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Gauteng, South Africa on November 30.

GP MaOrange (real name Israel Matseke Zulu) said the nomination shows the beauty of collaborations.

“The nomination shows the beauty of collaborating with our neighbouring country’s artistes. This collaboration, judging by the song’s nomination, will likely uplift Zimbabwe’s music industry as it’ll be recognised in the Kwaito industry in South Africa,” said GP MaOrange.

He said it was a pleasure working with the two young artistes.

R.S (real name Simms Ncube) said he was excited to be nominated for an SA award.

“I’d like to thank God for the nomination. Also, I’d like to thank MaOrange for featuring on the track and music video that was shot in Bulawayo. We didn’t think that it would put us – musicians from Plumtree – on the South African map.

“We’ll keep on praying for more blessings and opportunities as this is a God-given talent and it’s only Him that can take us to greater heights,” said R.S.

Tsibi (real name Sunday Mukandawire) on the other hand said he hoped the nomination would open doors for the duo.

“As artistes from Plumtree, our music is being appreciated in South Africa. Our reach has gone regional and that’s great for us. We hope to work with other artistes from Zimbabwe and outside the country,” said Tsibi.

Producer, Makara said the music video being nominated alongside Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee’s works is a chance for his works to be seen in a foreign land.

“The nomination really means a lot and this project made me discover my potential. It’s not an achievement, but also the beginning of better things to come,” said Makara who runs JCine VFX Production.

He said working with GP MaOrange was an eye opener.

“I’ve worked with the local duo before on their previous music video projects so it was easy working with them on this project. But working with MaOrange was an eye opener as I didn’t just direct, but I also learnt a lot from him from the pre-production to post production.

“MaOrange is way too humble and fun to work with. He respected my space as the music video director which was good,” said Makara.

He said the shooting of the music video came about after GP MaOrange visited Plumtree in 2016 and recorded the track with the duo. He then expressed a desire to record the music video, something he did last year.