Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureaur

THE Zimbabwe Sables, the national rugby side, could clinch the Victoria Cup with a win over Zambia in Lusaka tomorrow.

And skipper Hilton Mudariki wants a powerful display from his men.

The team left by road yesterday.

Coach, Brendan Dawson’s charges are yet to drop any points and will clinch the four-team title with a victory over winless Zambia in this penultimate round tie.

Their final game is against Kenya in Nairobi in two weeks’ time.

“We are very positive going into the match against Zambia,’’ said Mudariki. We are looking forward to the game against Zambia with a lot of optimism. We have had a good week of preparations and we are looking at putting up a good performance.

“We know the Zambians have improved as the tournament has gone by and we know will need to be accurate throughout the game. We need to attack and defend very well. Zambia may have failed to win any of their games but, remember, they will be playing at home with so many fans cheering them on.’’

The Sables will be missing one of their best players, Shingirai Katsvere, who was outstanding in their home win against Uganda two weeks ago.

Katsvere suffered a groin strain in Lusaka last weekend while playing for the Cheetahs during the annual Zambia International 7s tournament. Katsvere, though, is rallying behind his teammates.

“This is a game we should win at all costs. I know the team has what it takes to post a positive win against Zambia. We need to be very careful but I am confident the team will win even in my absence.”

Sables Squad

Tyran Fagan, Kieth Murray, Cleopas Kundiona, George Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Godwin Mangenje, Blithe Mavesere, Biselele Tshamala, Hilton Mudariki (c), Dudlee White Sharpley, Rufaro Chikwaira, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Martin Mangongo, Matthew Mandioma, Royal Mwale, David Makanda, Sean Beevor, Tonderai Dwadwa, Njabulo Ndlovu, Jerry Jaravaza, Takudzwa Chieza