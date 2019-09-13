Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

EIGHT-MEMBER dance group, Sungura Masters, will be celebrating a decade in the music industry at Entumbane Hall tomorrow.

The celebrations, which are expected to kick off at 4PM, will feature Iyasa, Mzoe 7, Ezimnyama, Khayisa, Slow Poison and DJ Sweeto.

Sungura Masters, a popular dance group in Bulawayo, has worked with various groups from the city and collaborated with a number of top musicians and bands from other cities such as Alick Macheso, Martin, Magwaza and Ndolwane Super Sounds.

Reflecting on their journey, Masotha Nzou, the group’s founder, said: “It’s not easy to keep a dance group together for 10 years. Since 2009, I can proudly say no member has left the group. We’re still one family and going strong.”

He said all was set for the celebrations with half of the tickets already sold.

Entrance fee has been pegged at RTGS$15 for the general entrance and RTGS$25 for VIP.

“We’ve sold most of our tickets and expect the place to be packed. This is a special day for us so we encourage people to come and enjoy with us. All is set and we’re now just waiting for the day,” said Nzou.

The dance crew, which has members Masotsha, Dumisani “Dumara” Ndlovu, Chelesani Ndlovu, Lizwilenkosi Nyoni, Thandeka Mabhena, Isabel Sibanda, Sinikiwe Ncube and Richard Shillings has performed at most shows that have a Sungura vibe.

The group also has shared the stage with the likes of Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Alick Macheso and on most occasions, they have captivated the crowd with their dance moves. – @waynecas