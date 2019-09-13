Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY-appointed FC Platinum interim coach Lizwe Sweswe is unfazed and bullish ahead of what is certainly the biggest moment of his coaching career when he leads the platinum miners in the Total Caf Champions League first round first leg match against visiting Mozambique side, UD Songo, at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Sweswe, a shrewd schemer in his own right, was thrust into the hot seat following the shock resignation of head coach Norman Mapeza on Thursday morning.

“Coaching is the same, yes it might be my first time to take charge of a team in this competition but its not the first time in a football match. I have been in charge before when our former boss was on sick leave, there is no pressure at all. What is important is to make sure that the team is prepared for the Caf Champions League and I think so far so good, everything is going well,” said Sweswe during a press conference after the team’s morning training session at Emagumeni yesterday.

“Football is the same and as a coach you are always prepared for that”.

Turning to the game today, Sweswe said they were aware of the opposition they are facing.

“We saw a few of their clips when they played against Simba Stars of Tanzania so we are aware of the type of team we are facing. Make no mistake about it, they are a good side but we are ready to play against a good side. We remain focused on qualifying for the Champions League mini league stage and we must do that by doing well in the two games,” said Sweswe, whose team welcomes back reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere who together with Tawana Chikore and Evidence Tendai missed Pure Platinum Play’s two legged preliminary stage encounters against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets over registration issues. Chikore, however, will not be part of the team today because of injury, the same with defender William Stima.

During yesterday’s training session, the players also seemed unmoved by the departure of their long time coach as they were full of vigour and zeal during the workouts under the watchful eyes of Sweswe, his lieutenants Daniel Veremu and Patrick Mandizha.