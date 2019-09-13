Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football legend, Madinda Ndlovu, is now out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private Botswana hospital after collapsing while conducting a training session at his Gaborone United club on Saturday.

According to his club, Ndlovu suffered a stroke due to a blood clot.

The legendary former Highlanders’ winger and coach is also now able to recognise people and speak, albeit slowly, as doctors continue monitoring his amazing recovery.

The Gaborone United coach is now set to undergo speech therapy and rehabilitation.

“He has stabilised and is out of the ICU. He can now recognise people and utter some words, although slowly,” said Gaborone United chairman, Boitumelo Nsunge.

“He will soon be fine, he will be going for rehabilitation and speech therapy and we will hear from the doctor when he can be discharged.”

During the first days of his hospitalisation, the doctors restricted visits only to close family members and the club’s executive committee members, raising fears that the legend was in a bad state. His brothers, Marko Dube and Peter Ndlovu, have been by his bedside ever since he was hospitalised.

Highlanders wished their legend a quick recovery.

“May the recovery process be even faster, our greatest Number 7 of all time, son and legend of this great club. May you be on your feet and witness the decoration of the house you built. The legend will overcome,” Bosso wrote on their Twitter timeline.

The message was premised on the famous quote by Ndlovu as Highlanders’ coach earlier this year.

“We are not going out there to say we are building, we are not building. We have built the house, now we are there to decorate the house,” Ndlovu was famously quoted.