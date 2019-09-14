Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE junior tennis player Nicole Matukutire has been granted a scholarship at the IMG Academy in the United States of America.

IMG Academy is a preparatory boarding and sports training school in the state of Florida. It offers an integrated academic and athletic college preparatory experience across several disciplines, which include baseball, basketball, netball, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, track and field and cross country.

Matukutire was studying at Girls College in Bulawayo where she worked hard both on and off the court. She has competed in various International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Central African Tennis (CAT) junior tournaments.

She also won in the Africa Junior Zonal Tennis Championships, held in Botswana last year and is currently ranked second in the Under-14 age group in CAT.

She also excels in other fields as in her first two years at Girls College, winning the Victrix Ludorum (Latin for the winner of the games) for athletics, excelling in both sprints, middle distance events and cross country.

In hockey, she stood out in her age group, finishing the season in second place nationally.

“We are so proud of her achievements and on behalf of the Girls College family, we would like to wish her all the very best for the future,” read a statement released by Girls College.