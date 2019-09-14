Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

SPORTS scientists from the West Virginia University and the Kent State University are expected to hold sports management courses organised by the Sports Leaders’ Institute of Zimbabwe (SLIZ) from September 17-18 in Harare.

Last year SLIZ partnered with the West Virginia University in a deal that will see the organisation running courses in conjunction with the tertiary institution and send sports leaders to the United States on exchange programmes.

Leading sports scientist from the university, Professor Denis Jones, has been in the country before to facilitate a three-day course that was attended by teachers, representatives from sports associations, local authorities and Premier Soccer League clubs.

Next week Prof Jones will be joined by colleagues in the field of sports science from the Kent State University to hold Level One and Two sports management courses.

Professor Kimberly Peer, Dr Ellen Glickman and Professor Laurie Wagner, all from the tertiary institution based in State of Ohio, United States, are expected to touch on critical issues such the fundamentals of sports science as well as case studies that illustrate sports management as a science and its importance in athlete development.

“This will be first time in the history of sports management in Zimbabwe, if not Africa, for such distinguished sport science professors to be under one roof for a once in a lifetime course that all serious sport managers and leaders should attend.

“We are looking forward to having sports directors from the country’s tertiary institutions and schools, Premier Soccer League clubs, representatives from sports associations, personnel in the field of sports medicine to be part of the three-day course,” said SLIZ president, Russell Mhiribidi.

SLIZ has held sports management camps since 2014.

The camps have been used as platforms for administrators to brainstorm and come up with solutions to challenges faced in the development of athletes and sports in general. – @RaymondJaravaza