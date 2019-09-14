Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AN estranged Lupane man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after he attempted to kill his ex-wife and two minors by burning them in a hut.

Silandulo Tshuma (38) of Sibangani 1 Village proceeded to Dayika Village where he set ablaze a bedroom hut where ex-wife, Ms Nobukhosi Nkomo, aged 19, was sleeping with her two seven-year-old nieces.

He first tied the door from outside using a piece of wire before setting the hut’s roof on fire while the occupants were sleeping. The three narrowly escaped after Ms Nkomo’s brother Mr Method Nkomo used an axe to break the door just in time before the burning roof collapsed.

Tshuma pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube.

The magistrate convicted Tshuma after full trial due to overwhelming evidence.

He slapped him with 10 years in jail and suspended three years for five years on condition of good behaviour. Tshuma begged the court for leniency and a non-custodial sentence.

Prosecuting, Mr Vumizulu Mangena said Tshuma could not stomach the fact that his wife had left him and decided to burn her in the hut.

“On the 21st of March 2019 at 7PM, the three complainants were asleep in Ms Nkomo’s bedroom hut when she was awakened by smoke in the hut. Ms Nkomo noticed that the roof was on fire and she woke up the two juveniles in a bid to escape with them for safety but discovered that the door had been secured from outside,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that Ms Nkomo screamed for help and her brother Mr Nkomo rushed to check what was happening. He discovered that the hut was burning while the door had been secured with a piece of wire from outside.

He picked an axe from his bedroom hut and used it to break the door open, upon which Ms Nkomo and the two minors escaped before the roof collapsed.

On the following morning, Ms Nkomo and three of her brothers teamed up and traced footprints which led them to Tshuma’s place of residence in the neighbouring village.

A report was made to the police leading to Tshuma’s arrest. — @ncubeleon