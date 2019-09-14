The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Rail Leisure unit offers recreational travel using steam and diesel locomotives.

Steam Safari Excursions

Steam excursion trains are powered by vintage Garrat steam locomotives which are more than 60 years old. NRZ Garrat locomotives are among the few in the world still in perfect running condition and provide a rare opportunity to experience how travel was in years gone by.

Steam Safari Excursions are available on special days such as

– Valentines Day,

– Mother’s Day,

– Father’s Day

– And any other day fit for leisure and fun

Premier Class Coaches

Currently available on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route, the Premier Class Coach is a hotel on wheels.

The coaches feature beds, carpeted compartments and hot and cold shower facilities as well as meals.

They are ideal for group travel for school tours and churches.

For a nominal extra fee, passengers can sleep on board the coaches while they are stabled in Victoria Falls, saving on hotel accommodation.

Train Charters

The public can hire a train to host their special occasions. Both diesel and steam trains can be chartered. Train charters are ideal for joy rides, parties, anniversaries, conferences and other conventions.

Get in touch with our Passenger Services at [email protected] or visit our website www.nrz.co.zw for more information.