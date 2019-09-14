The hosting of this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo Media and Buyers’ Cocktail at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Museum in Bulawayo exposed the venue to potential new tourism markets.

The museum is home to a mosaic of original classic locomotive engines’ relics and tells an untold story of the country’s rich history and heritage.

Guests to the Sanganai/Hlanganani Media and Buyers’cocktail were delivered to the museum on board a steam train and taken on a virtual tour of the facility.

This gave Sanganai buyers a trail glimpse into the country’s history and heritage tourism product while sampling Zimbabwe’s rail tour safari product in a more relaxed and informal manner.

NRZ has proved it is ready to walk the talk in the promotion of tourism through introduction of steam train safaris in and around Bulawayo and Harare.

The safaris have quickly become a hit amongst domestic tourists who are keen on calm activities to engage in with their families.

Packages such as the Safari to the Kuimba Shiri Bird Park (Harare); Steam Train Party (Harare) and Mother’s Day Run (Bulawayo) among others were all sold out in 2019.

With the anticipated growth in numbers, plans to accommodate more safari goers in 2020 have already been put in place. In Victoria Falls and Hwange rail safaris are a huge seller to Asian and European markets.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has applauded NRZ for its efforts and eagerness to work closely with the country’s tourism industry players to create packages which boost tourism locally, regionally and internationally. This comes as the industry has already begun to see changes in domestic and international tourism receipts during periods which safari trains have run.