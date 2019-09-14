Mthabisi Tshuma/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporters

THE annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which kicked off on Thursday, will wrap up today with a public day dubbed the “Family Fun Day” at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The expo, which is in its 12th edition, is organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

With interactions going on, stands to look out for include one creative litter artiste, Ish the Artist, real name Ishmael Marimirofa, who is exhibiting his work, “Once Upon A Time”.

Ish the artist, who is based in Harare, uses waste to make art from scrap metals, copper, paper and his art is inspired by the environment.

Having toured South Africa recently, the artiste is taking his art nationwide after having caught the attention of many tourists.

“Once Upon a Time is memories driven in every work of art. It looks at objects that one would think are of no use, that’s from the smallest to the biggest. Discarded and abandoned objects range from household goods, construction, manufacturing and automobile industries. I call myself a scavenger as I go around looking for this stuff because I have a passion for recycling this stuff through art,” said Ish the artist.

Another exhibition to watch out for is Beitbridge-based Essential Delights who make beverages from the baobab tree fruit which come in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and the original baobab flavours with the taste just delightful.

To those who will visit the stand, they are set to be welcomed with a free tasting of their product and those who would want more can buy their beverage at just RTGS$3 for the 200ml bottle.

Kudakwashe Garaipasi, the co-owner, said: “We started the beverage company early this year and have grown from our founding home Beitbridge to Gwanda and Harare and in South Africa at Louis Trichardt and Musina.”

The beverage has health benefits other than just quenching one’s thirst.

“The baobab fruit has a lot of benefits as it is a healing tree and a powerhouse of nutrients. In the future we will be holding road shows nationwide and at various marathons in order to further introduce the product to the people,” said Garaipasi.

For food lovers, The School of Tourism and Hospitality in Bulawayo is a must-visit as it is hosting a Chef’s competition where they can learn a few things about cooking.

To the alcohol imbibers, the Smokehouse is offering Gin tots of its Whitley Neil Gin.

The Gin comes in different flavours like raspberry, blackberry, pink grapefruit, lemongrass and ginger with the original flavour among others.

For tourists, the expo is the right destination as they can get vast knowledge on the lodges and safaris in the country as the ZTA pushes the #VisitZimbabwe mantra.