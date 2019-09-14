Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

DONNINGTON Practical Pistol Club will host the Zimbabwe Open Shoot today.

The shooting competition will see members taking part in various disciplines that include pistols, IPSC targets, poppers and falling plates.

All fully paid up members are eligible to participate and spectators are welcome. Spectators are also encouraged to bring safety glasses and earplugs. “Preparations have been going well. Members will participate in the events on Saturday. We are doing this to promote the art of shooting and to teach them the rules and regulations of shooting,” said match director of the shoot, David Sutherland Macleod.

IPSC is a dynamic shooting sport where the principles of accuracy, speed and power are balanced in a unique scoring system. It requires competitors to shoot fast and accurately, often shooting on the move and developing techniques and styles to shave off fractions of a second between shots, during reloads.

IPSC matches available are short courses (12 rounds), medium courses (24 rounds) and long courses (32 rounds).

The club is trying to promote the sport of practical pistol shooting, or as a recreational activity, which will include the proficiency of accuracy, precision and speed in the art of shooting.

There will be a braai and social event during the shoot with the prize-giving dinner starting at 6:00 PM. The club last week held a safety course, where they trained members on the use of various types of weapons.