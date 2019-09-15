Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

The biggest braai event in the country, the Castle Lager National Braai Day is back for its third edition and should be more exciting this year as it is being spread across provinces.

The event which is held to raise funds for hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo was cancelled last year because of a cholera outbreak in Harare. It is, however, back with a bang as the national event will be held over two days in Harare next month.

But before the national event takes place, the party will be in various provinces as various micro events, which kicked off in Kadoma last weekend, will be held.

Gweru will have its party on October 5 at The Barn followed by Bulawayo on October 12 at the Highlanders Hlangabani Lounge. Masvingo meat lovers will have their go on October 19 and thereafter, all roads will lead to Harare on October 25 for the national event.

Patricia Murambinda, Delta Corporation corporate affairs executive, said they were taking the party to provinces to get as much people involved.

“The micro events have been necessitated by consumer demand to have localised events ahead of the main event in Harare. Consumers spoke and we listened!” she said.

She said the idea of the braai day, popularly known as the braai fest, was born from the strong association between braai activities in the country, Castle Lager consumption and listening to music.

“This year’s edition is bigger, better and promises to be exciting. The national event will be held from the 25th to the 26th of October 2019 at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare and in addition, build-up activations to the festival will be held across the country, which is a first,” Murambinda said.

She said the events will give braai lovers a platform to come together and set their own record of braaiing while enjoying their favourite lager and listening to good music.

“At the national event, records will be broken. To add to the excitement like every year, a braaiometer will be on site showing the consumption levels of meat as the day progresses. Meat consumed in the build-up activations will also be added.”