Almost 4 years ago, Econet introduced an option for subscribers to switch off and on permission to use regular airtime (non data bundle airtime) to access the internet.

This was Econet’s effort to protect subscribers from ‘disappearing data.’ The biggest reason subscribers get surprised by the disappearance of their airtime is that their mobile device operating system and applications can update in the background thus accessing the internet without the subscriber knowing. This solution would at least solve this problem.

By switching off ‘Out of Bundle Browsing,’ Econet subscribers can keep their regular airtime safe by blocking access to the internet by any background apps or any other apps. So if someone has a WhatsApp bundle only for example and other airtime lying idle, they will access WhatsApp just fine but won’t be able to access anything else on the internet. If their WhatsApp bundle runs out, they will fail to access anymore even though they may still have the regular airtime.

We all wondered why NetOne and Telecel would not do the same. It’s a really convenient set up. More than 3 years later, NetOne heeded our collective call.

How do you switch off out of bundle browsing on NetOne?

To switch off (or on) out of bundle browsing you dial *130#

You then select Option 1 which says “Out of bundle data charging.” You then choose option 2 which says “Block.” If you want to switch it back on in order to use regular airtime to access the internet again you will have to select option 1 “Allow,” at this fork. There is also the option to check the setting you are on currently.