Lagos — BET International has launched the “Best International Flow” category to honour artists from around the world during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019, including African trailblazing artists.

African hip-hop artists who made the nominees’ list in the new category include globally acclaimed Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana, a.k.a. Falz, his South African counterpart, Nasty C. and awarding winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The trio are set to compete with internationally recognised singer-songwriter Tory Lanez (Canada), hip-hop artist and grime OG Ghetts (UK), rapper/singer Little Simz (UK) for the award.

A statement from the company said the latest move is to recognize the growing appeal of artists from around the world, especially from Africa, Europe and Canada.

It said the BET “Hip Hop Awards” will return to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where the winner will be announced during the global broadcast on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

It noted that the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 will air on BET Africa (DSTV Channel 129) on October 9, 2019, at 6:00PM WAT.

Commenting on the nomination, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, BET International and Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), said: “We are excited to announce the first ever BET “Hip Hop Awards” Best International Flow Category with such diverse nominees.

“The award will be presented on-stage during the live broadcast, confirming BET’s commitment to recognizing the influence of international artists globally.

“I believe that opportunities like the BET “Hip Hop Awards” position international artists for global success long after the winners are announced.”

Also speaking, Connie Orlando, BET US’s Head of Programming, noted: “We are committed to celebrating the global impact of hip-hop culture.

“By introducing the Best International Flow category, artists of all backgrounds, regardless of location, will have an opportunity to reach BET’s audience of over 90 million viewers worldwide.

“We congratulate each international nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019.”

The statement further added that Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will serve as the Executive Producer of the BET Hip Hop Awards along with Connie Orlando, BET Head of Programming and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Below is the complete official list of BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 nominees:

Best International Flow

FALZ (NIGERIA)

GHETTS (UK)

KALASH (FRANCE)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)

SARKODIE (GHANA)

TORY LANEZ (CANADA)

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 SAVAGE – A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

CARDI B – MONEY

CITY GIRLS – TWERK FEAT. CARDI B

DA BABY – SUGE

MEEK MILL – GOING BAD FEAT. DRAKE

TRAVIS SCOTT – SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE

Hot Ticket Performer

CARDI B

DABABY

DRAKE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

THE CARTERS

TRAVIS SCOTT

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD – TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS – MEEK MILL

CUZ I LOVE YOU – LIZZO

FATHER OF ASAHD – DJ KHALED

IGOR – TYLER, THE CREATOR

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS 3 – DREAMVILLE

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS

FLORENT DECHARD

CALMATIC

DAVE MEYERS

EIF RIVERA

TRAVIS SCOTT

Lyricist of the Year

2 CHAINZ

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

YBN CORDAE

MVP of the Year

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

LONDON ON DA TRACK

METRO BOOMIN

MUSTARD

SWIZZ BEATZ

TAY KEITH

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 SAVAGE – A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – PLEASE ME

DJ KHALED – HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

LIL BABY & GUNNA – DRIP TOO HARD

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS – OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

TRAVIS SCOTT – SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE

Single of the Year

ACT UP – Produced by EarlThePearll (CITY GIRLS)

BIG OLE FREAK – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (MEGAN THEE STALLION)

MONEY – Produced by J. White Did It (CARDI B)

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) – Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

SICKO MODE – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (TRAVIS SCOTT FEAT. DRAKE)

SUGE – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DABABY)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BLUEFACE

DABABY

LIL NAS X

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

YBN CORDAE

Best Mixtape

JACK HARLOW – LOOSE

KEVIN GATES – LUCA BRASI 3

MEGAN THEE STALLION – FEVER

RODDY RICCH – FEED THA STREETS II

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – 2009

YBN CORDAE, YBN NAHMIR, YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – YBN: THE MIXTAPE

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 SAVAGE – WISH WISH ( DJ KHALED FEAT. 21 SAVAGE & CARDI B)

CARDI B – CLOUT (OFFSET FEAT. CARDI B)

CARDI B – TWERK (CITY GIRLS FEAT. CARDI B)

J. COLE – A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

RICK ROSS – MONEY IN THE GRAVE (DRAKE FEAT. RICK ROSS)

RICK ROSS – WHAT’S FREE (MEEK MILL FEAT. RICK ROSS & JAY-Z)

Impact Track

21 SAVAGE – A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

DJ KHALED – HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

J. COLE – MIDDLE CHILD

KAP G – A DAY WITHOUT A MEXICAN

LIZZO – TEMPO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – I AM WHO THEY SAY I AM (ft. KEVIN GATES & QUANDO RONDO)

DJ of the Year

DJ CHASE B

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ ESCO

DJ KHALED

MUSTARD

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

FRENCH MONTANA

MEEK MILL

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

ALL HIP HOP

COMPLEX

HOT NEW HIP HOP

THE SHADE ROOM

WORLDSTAR

XXL

Hustler of the Year

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

JAY Z

NIPSEY HUSSLE

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT=