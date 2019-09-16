Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

Active Youth Zimbabwe Trust has expressed concern over rampant drug abuse in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb which has been ranked among the top five suburbs hit by incidents of substance abuse.

Addressing residents during a drug awareness campaign at Zothile Shopping Centre in Entumbane suburb yesterday, the Active Youth Zimbabwe Trust Executive Director, Mr Romio Matshazi said during an assessment survey on areas affected by excessive drug abuse, Entumbane came out second out of five suburbs.

The awareness campaign was hosted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church under the theme “To take drugs or not is a choice. Don’t be fooled, create a drug free environment.”

Mr Matshazi said drugs of concern include mbanje, Broncleer, popularly known as bronco.

“During our base assessment survey conducted in 2015 Makokoba came out as the first suburb affected by incidents of drug abuse with Entumbane suburb coming out second. Njube suburb was the third, Pumula suburb became number four and Egodini ranked number five,” he said.

“In those recorded areas mbanje is the number one commonly abused drug because it is readily available and accessible. The survey also revealed that young people from ages of 14 to 17 are already engaging in drug and alcohol abuse.”

Mr Matshazi said the organisation has acquired land to set up a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo to curb effects of drug abuse.

“Looking at the prevalence of drug abuse in the city, as an organisation we have realised the need to construct a drug rehabilitation centre for drug addicts. We got a primary school sized land in Pumula South and the construction will kick start in December this year,” said Mr Matshazi.

During the campaign local councillor, Clr Sinikiwe Mutanda urged residents to play a leading role in fighting substance abuse, saying drugs are a threat to the society.

“The campaign seeks to address the drug abuse problem in Entumbane suburb and to engage residents to report the suspected cases as the alleged drug peddlers are part of our community. To rid our society of such criminals we call for everyone’s participation because drugs are a threat to society,” she said.

“Some of our children in the society are already involved in drug abuse and under the influence of drugs they now get involved in criminal activities. As residents we have an important role to play in monitoring our childrens’ behaviour and if we suspect that some of them are abusing drugs they should be reported.”

Earlier this year police in Bulawayo expressed concern over rampant drug abuse in schools and urged teachers to report all suspected cases.

Selling of drugs at the door steps of schools is reportedly resulting in pupils smuggling the substance into classrooms and behaving in a wayward manner. In December last year the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube raised alarm over substance abuse in schools stating that some pupils end up attacking teachers while under the influence of drugs. — @michellzvanyanyan2