Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangangwa has said youths have a significant role to play towards attainment of the Government’s vision of attaining an upper middle class economy by 2030.

In a speech read on her behalf by Gwanda State University Vice Chancellor, Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo, during the provincial tourism debates held on Friday at the institution’s Epoch Mine Campus in Filabusi, the First Lady challenged the youths to come up with ideas and initiatives that would develop the country’s economy.

She said one of the platforms for youths to do this were the tourism debates and public speaking.

“Tourism debates were long overdue to be implemented at national level and I’m glad our youths have taken the right decision in nationalisation of them. The debates are being held under the theme ‘Towards Economic Transformation: Product, Positioning, People, Partnership making vision 2030 a reality.’

“This is a theme that is well coined to our government vision of attaining an upper middle class economy by 2030 and indeed our youth have a very big role to play towards attainment of the vision 2030,” she said.

The First Lady said Zimbabwe is a world class product as it has one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the Victoria Falls, a number of heritage sites and wildlife among other tourist attractions.

She said there was need to package the country’s tourism to suit world trends.

“For institutions we initiated educational tours and I urge all institutions to participate in this initiative in order to boost domestic tourism. I also urge service providers to review prices so young people will be able to visit resort areas.

“I would like to urge youths to see this platform of tourism debates as an opportunity to reflect on our economic and social future and to take stock of the role that tourism plays. I urge you to take necessary steps to educate, train and equip yourselves to be part of that future,” she said.

Speaking at the same event Director General of the Youth in Tourism Project who is also a Director in the office of the First Lady, Mr Steward Mutizwa said the tourism and public speaking concept aimed at initiating and sustaining useful tourism conversations among the youths who were the future drivers of the tourism industry.

“The idea behind the tourism debates and public speaking is to energise the youth so that they take part in the tourism industry in ways that benefit Zimbabwe, Africa and the world at large. To the youth I say let’s work together and grow the tourism industry by sharing ideas and joining hands,’’ he said.

Mr Mutizwa said there was need for the Government to address the concerns of youths.

He said the concerns include lack of funding for projects for youths or any other business proposals and concepts they may have.

Mr Mutizwa said the Youth Empowerment Bank’s requirements were beyond the reach of youths and the time to pay back the loans was very short.

He said there was need for the Presidential Scholarship Programme to also cater for students wishing to study locally as this would develop the education sector.

“Other challenges include shortage of accommodation on campus at many institutions, unemployment even after youths have graduated with very good graded degrees and diplomas, inadequate attachment or internship vacancies for students, transportation challenges for students and sanitary wear for girls,’’ he said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Abednico Ncube said the province has vast tourism potential especially wildlife tourism waiting to be discovered and exploited for the benefit of both the individual investor and the country.

Cde Ncube said the province also had heritage sites, hotels and lodges, unique scenic sites and other natural resources.

Institutions that participated in the debate included Gwanda State University, Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College, Midlands State University, Mkoba Teachers’ College, Gweru Polytechnic and Kwekwe Polytechnic.

Gwanda State University emerged champions while their student, Tapiwa Daka, was named best speaker. — @DubeMatutu