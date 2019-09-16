Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO will this week host the 8th edition of the 2019 Zimbabwe Alternative Mining Indaba where stakeholders will discuss a range of issues affecting the mining sector in the country.

The event will be held at a local hotel between Wednesday and Friday, under the theme: “Sustainability for all: Building a legacy of citizen action for equitable and just natural resource governance in Zimbabwe”.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA will host the high-level annual gathering that is expected to bring together communities affected by mining activities, civil society groups, small scale miners, academia, traditional leaders, Government agencies and the media.

“The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA), the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) and African Forum and Network on Debt and Development are seeking expressions of interest to exhibit during the 8th edition of the Zimbabwe Alternative Mining Indaba 2019,” organisers said in a statement.

The event would be focused on mineral resource governance with bias on views of communities affected by mining activities and activities of other organisations.

The platform also creates opportunities for citizens to hold mining entities to account in terms of how their finite mineral wealth is being managed for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. — @pridesinstinctz