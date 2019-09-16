National Business Council (NBC) has now joined a growing chorus against the premium fees charged by EcoCash agents. NBC has given EcoCash 48 hours to get its house in order, by taking action against its unscrupulous EcoCash agents who are charging more than they are required to. If EcoCash doesn’t sort the issue out in 48 hours, NBC says it will convene a meeting to decide what to do next to make sure EcoCash deals with the agents.

This morning, the seemingly revived Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission has voiced its concern against this unpopular practice and said that it’s going to investigate the matter. NBC has taken the issue a notch higher by asking the President, Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to intervene. Here’s the ultimatum addressed to EcoCash and copied to the President’s Office and other departments: Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.