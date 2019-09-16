NetOne has tweeted that it will be reviewing its data and SMS bundles from 17 September.

If I’m being honest I expected NetOne to review the pricing of their bundles shortly after Econet did so towards the end of August. A source had told me that would be the case but it didn’t happen and we’ve enjoyed NetOne’s less “expensive” offering for just over two weeks. Unfortunately that joy is being cut short now…

The tweet doesn’t specifically say whether or not the pricing of bundles will go up but we now know how this one goes (I hope I’m wrong).

Judging from the reactions to the tweet, I’m not the only expecting bad news tomorrow…

Zvakaoma shuwa tinotenda — Chelsea Gavie (@chelseagavie) September 16, 2019

Hayas — roverT (@TrevorTachivey1) September 16, 2019

Haaa yah zvakangooma shuwa — Kudzie (@kudziemadzokere) September 16, 2019

Haa tinodzokera — Hillary🗨️ (@mulaboi) September 16, 2019