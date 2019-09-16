Controversial Nigerian singer, Blackface in a recent interview with the Wetin Dey family on Max FM, talked about the music industry and slammed Nigerian singers and their lyrics using Tiwa Savage as an example.

The former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, whose real name is Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, criticized the female artistes in the industry, sighting afro-pop queen, Tiwa Savage, over the lyrics of her songs which according to him, doesn’t positively help the society.

When asked if he was subtly throwing a shade at Tiwa Savage, the singer stated that he had no one particular in mind. Blackface added that male singers are also guilty of the same, especially those who love to brag about who they are.

“What I discovered over the years is that lyrics have become flimsy and some people lost their sense of belonging or sense of who they are because I started hearing some ladies doing some songs that doesn’t augur well with how you expect a lady to talk.

“When a lady is telling you things that really shouldn’t count like ‘sho ma gbe mi lole (will you take me home), you will gbadun my waist (you will enjoy my waist)’. I’m not trying to shade, I just need the ladies to be able to come up with reasonable lyrics so that the society can be better, just like the guys too have to come up with lyrics apart from just saying ‘I’m a omo baba olowo, I am this, I am that, I am of this and that’. I don’t think those things help the society,” Blackface said.

Vanguard